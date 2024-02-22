Shimla – In a bid to revolutionize the travel experience for passengers, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is poised to introduce cashless travel options, eliminating the need for physical currency aboard its buses. The corporation has solidified this forward-looking initiative by entering into a strategic partnership with the State Bank of India (SBI) through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This landmark agreement paves the way for the initiation of online fare payments for bus commuters.

As a result of this collaboration, forthcoming e-ticketing machines in HRTC buses will soon offer passengers the convenience of cashless transactions. This progressive step will empower travellers to pay their fares seamlessly using various online methods, including credit cards, UPI, Google Pay, QR codes, and other digital payment avenues. Additionally, passengers will have the option to utilize the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), further simplifying and streamlining the payment process.

Rohan Chand Thakur, the Managing Director of HRTC, expressed confidence in this transformative initiative, highlighting the successful conclusion of the agreement with SBI Bank. Thakur announced that the online fare payment system is slated to become operational within the next 10 days, marking a significant leap forward in passenger convenience and modernizing the payment infrastructure.

This move holds immediate benefits for customers as the introduction of cashless payments eliminates the need for passengers to carry physical currency or seek change from conductors. The streamlined travel experience aligns with the broader vision of embracing digital advancements in the transportation sector, benefiting both passengers and the corporation.

Thakur further indicated that upon successful implementation of the cashless travel system, the corporation will progress towards integrating the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). This card, once implemented, will provide passengers with a comprehensive and unified payment solution, further enhancing the efficiency and ease of travel for individuals utilizing HRTC services.

As Himachal Pradesh takes this significant step toward a cashless transportation system, the HRTC aims to set new standards for seamless and convenient travel experiences. This initiative reflects a commitment to fostering a more technologically advanced and customer-friendly public transport system in the region, marking a significant stride towards a digital future in transportation.