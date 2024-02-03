Sarkaghat – In a strategic move aimed at bolstering both transportation and religious tourism, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is set to recruit 700 drivers and conductors. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri made this announcement during the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ program at Rakhota Panchayat in Sarkaghat, Mandi. MP and state Congress president Pratibha Singh was also present at the occasion.

Simultaneously, HRTC is gearing up to enhance religious tourism by introducing 175 new routes dedicated to religious darshan. This initiative seeks to provide seamless bus services to major temples within the state and renowned religious sites in neighbouring states, thereby enhancing connectivity and accessibility for pilgrims and devotees.

In addition to the recruitment drive, HRTC is undertaking a transition towards environmental sustainability by incorporating 350 electric buses into its fleet. This dual initiative aims to address the pressing need for increased manpower while simultaneously embracing eco-friendly transportation solutions.

"सरकार पहुंच रही गांव के द्वार, सबको मिल रहा लाभ और अधिकार।



आज मण्डी जिला के सरकाघाट विधानसभा क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत रखोटा में आयोजित "सरकार गांव के द्वार" कार्यक्रम में स्थानीय लोगों से संवाद कर जन समस्याएं सुनी।



Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri reiterated the Congress government’s commitment to providing employment opportunities for the youth. He shed light on ongoing recruitment drives in various government departments and revealed an ambitious plan to place 10,000 youth in the Jal Shakti Department alone. This move is anticipated to ensure comprehensive employment coverage across every scheme implemented by the Jal Shakti Department throughout the state.

Highlighting the Congress government’s dedication to generating employment opportunities for the youth, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri illustrated a broader strategy to bolster economic growth and job creation in Himachal Pradesh.