HRTC Introduces Next-Gen Commuting: Book Your Bus Ticket with UPI, QR Codes!

Shimla – In a pioneering move towards modernizing public transportation, Himachal Pradesh is on the verge of becoming the first state in India to introduce a cutting-edge Integrated Ticketing Management System. This ambitious initiative, currently in the development phase, is poised to redefine the commuting experience for passengers travelling in government buses.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri, announced during the recent Board of Directors Meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) that the state is actively working on the creation of an Integrated Ticketing Management System. Once implemented, this revolutionary system will enable commuters to purchase tickets through a variety of digital payment methods, including debit cards, credit cards, UPI, QR codes and the National Common Mobility Card.

आज शिमला में हिमाचल पथ परिवहन निगम के निदेशक मण्डल की 155 वी बैठक की अध्यक्षता की।



UPI, QR कोड व क्रेडिट, डेबिट और NCMC कार्ड के मध्यम से जल्द कैशलैस टिकट सिस्टम की शुरुआत की जाएगी। केशलैस टिकेट सुविधा देने वाला यह देश का पहला राज्य होगा।



रुकी चालक भर्ती को जल्द बहाल करने और… pic.twitter.com/GUSMrJc43P — Mukesh Agnihotri (@Agnihotriinc) January 18, 2024

The move towards a comprehensive and integrated ticketing system is a testament to the state government’s commitment to embracing technology to enhance public services. Himachal Pradesh aims not only to streamline the ticketing process but also to provide commuters with a range of convenient payment options that align with the evolving digital landscape.

This initiative is set to transform the way people travel on government buses in the state. By incorporating diverse digital payment methods, the Integrated Ticketing Management System will cater to the preferences and convenience of a broad spectrum of commuters.

Deputy Chief Minister Agnihotri highlighted the significance of this project, stating, “On completion, Himachal Pradesh would become the first state to provide a ticketing facility through various digital platforms, making it more convenient for passengers to access government bus services.”

The system is part of the state’s broader efforts to modernize and enhance the efficiency of public transportation. The move towards digital ticketing aligns with the global trend of adopting smart and sustainable solutions for urban mobility.

While addressing the Board of Directors, Deputy Chief Minister Agnihotri expressed confidence that the Integrated Ticketing Management System would not only simplify the ticketing process but also contribute to a seamless and tech-savvy commuting experience for the people of Himachal Pradesh.

As the state progresses towards becoming a trailblazer in adopting advanced transportation solutions, the introduction of the Integrated Ticketing Management System marks a significant step forward in promoting digital inclusivity and convenience for all commuters. The people of Himachal Pradesh can anticipate a future where purchasing a bus ticket is as easy as the swipe of a card or the scan of a QR code.