Helpline-1100 received 2,08,818 calls, 50,706 complaints

Shimla: ‘Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100’ seems to get the desired result as about 2,08,818 have used Helpline. Out of 2,08,818 calls, 50,706 were complaints regarding and administration has claimed of resolving as many as 43,545 issues and 7,161 re at different stages of redressal.

Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100’ was started on 16th September 2019 for redressal of public grievances by optimum use of technology. The complainants can register their complaints by dialling 1100.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister claimed that helpline has helped in improving government functioning and has helped in reducing the footfalls in the government offices and ensured time-bound and speedy redressal of public grievances.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that State Government was according to top priority for redressal of public grievances at their doorsteps. He termed much-publicised ‘Janmanch’ programme a success. First Janmanch was organized on 3rd June, 2018 and since then 181 such programmes were held in different parts of the State, till date.

Administration has received as many as 44800 grievances and demands of people during Janmanch programmes, out of which over 90 per cent have been redressed. The Chief Minister claimed of personally monitoring the progress of redressal of grievances.