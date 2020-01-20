HRTC Board approved 113 Dhabas

HRTC Commuters can complain to Divisional Manager on 9418000460

Shimla: A Few days back, reports of fleecing Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) commuters at Highway Dhabas have come to fore. It was observed that Dhaba owners were not complying with the terms and conditions of HRTC and charging beyond the permissible limit.

After reports coming to the public sphere, HRTC has initiated action against those Dhaba owners who were not complying with terms and conditions of HRTC regarding providing quality food at fixed rates.

Corporation, in a press statement, revealed that the HRTC has blacklisted five Dhabas including Green Valley Karnal, Fauji Vaishnav Dhaba Kala Amb, Radhika Dhaba Bahui, Teju Da Dhaba Nehria, Mama Rasoi Brahmpukhar and Apni Haveli Restaurant Harabag at Sundernagar in District Mandi.

The BOD of HRTC has approved a policy under which those Dhabas are scrutinised and allocated which provide quality food at fair prices to the commuters. Such 113 Dhabas have been allocated where a commuter travelling in ordinary bus could have food at Rs. 60 per plate, tea at Rs. 10 and parantha at Rs. 20. Whereas commuters travelling in Volvo and air-conditioned deluxe buses would get food at Rs. 165 per plate, tea at Rs. 10 and parantha at Rs. 20.

The commuters can raise the complaint to bus driver or conductor in this regard, in case any problem is faced. If it is not resolved by them, then they could also contact at Divisional Manager (Transport) Shimla-03 or at mobile number 9418000460 or on landline number of Managing Director at 0177-2656106.