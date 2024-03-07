Shimla – In a transformative move towards modernizing public transportation, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has rolled out a cashless ticketing system, offering commuters a seamless and hassle-free travel experience.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri inaugurated the cashless ticketing system during a ceremony at the Old Bus Stand in Shimla. The system, initially available in three districts – Shimla, Hamirpur, and Una, is set to extend its reach across the entire state in the near future.

The innovative cashless ticketing system is a collaborative effort between HRTC and the State Bank of India. Commuters can now purchase tickets using credit cards, debit cards, or UPI, marking an end to the inconvenience of carrying exact change. This advancement is expected to not only streamline the ticketing process but also reduce disputes between passengers and conductors over change-related issues.

During the inauguration, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri personally experienced the system, purchasing a bus ticket and opting for an eco-friendly electric bus ride to the Secretariat.

The move towards cashless transactions aligns with the broader initiative to bring about technological advancements in public services. This not only enhances the convenience for passengers but also positions Himachal Pradesh as a frontrunner in adopting modern solutions for everyday challenges.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri emphasized that the introduction of cashless ticketing is just one aspect of HRTC’s commitment to improving services. As the state government continues its focus on upgrading public transportation, initiatives like these pave the way for a more comfortable and technologically advanced travel experience.

As Himachal Road Transport Corporation embraces digital innovations, commuters can now look forward to swifter, more efficient, and hassle-free journeys with the swipe of a card or a tap on their mobile devices. The “Swipe, Travel, Repeat” mantra encapsulates a new era of effortless commutes for the residents of Himachal Pradesh.