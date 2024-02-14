Shimla – In a significant development today, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has announced the restoration of all bus routes from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi and vice versa. After a temporary suspension due to the United Kisan Morcha protests, alternative routes have been identified to facilitate the smooth operation of bus services between the two regions.

The decision to suspend the bus services came as the Delhi Police sealed all entry and exit points into the city on February 13th, in light of the ongoing United Kisan Morcha protests. This measure aimed at ensuring the safety and security of the public amidst the protests resulted in a halt to public bus services entering Delhi.

On that day, the HRTC took the proactive step of suspending all bus services heading to Chandigarh and those originating from Delhi. This move was implemented to prevent inconvenience to passengers, considering the road jams and border closures in the national capital.

However, the HRTC has now identified alternative routes to resume normal bus operations. Buses plying from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh will now take the Delhi ISBT-Majnu Ka Tila-Wazirabad-Loni-Khekhara-Rai route. This decision comes after careful consideration of the prevailing circumstances and the need to ensure passenger safety and convenience.

Rohan Chand Thakur, the Managing Director of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation, affirmed that the restored bus services through these alternative routes would commence from today. This move is expected to alleviate the inconvenience passengers face and provide them with a reliable means of transportation between Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.