Agriculture University completes 41 years, VC asks Employees to gear-up for new challenges

155 improved crop varieties, 800 quintal breeder seed, 1000 quintal foundation seed among its achievements

Farm varsity is 1st in the country to establish zero-budget natural farming centre

Palampur: Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University Palampur completed 41 years in the service of the Farming Community and imparting farm education in the state. The University was established on 1st November, 1978.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ashok Kumar Sarial applaud the contribution of the staff for making the University as one of the best Agriculture University in the country and asked to be ready to meet the challenges and requirement of the farming community. He said

“CSK H.P. Agriculture University has contributed immensely for the betterment of farmer and farming during the last 41 years but need to gear-up to face the new challenges “

The Vice-Chancellor elaborated about the major achievements in the mandated areas of academics, research and extension education. He said that it was by virtue of the hard work and dedication of the staff that the university has been ranked at eleventh place amongst all farm universities of the country.

“There is no time to sit back and enjoy accolades but to work even harder to sustain the position and solve the new emerging problems of the farming community with innovative solutions”.

Prof Sarial asked scientists to get at least one research project and encouraged them to publish at least one research paper in a reputed journal with more than six scores.

The Agriculture University has contributed significantly in transforming the farm scenario of Himachal Pradesh. Today, the State has earned its name for hill agricultural diversification and the farming community has imposed its faith in the University. It’s ICAR accredited and in the Indian Council of Agricultural Research ranking, University was placed at eleventh place among all farm universities of the country.

Agriculture University Palampur released 155 improved varieties of different crops

The University has released 155 improved varieties of different crops. Around 800 quintal breeder seed and around 1000 quintal foundation seed of cereals, pulses, oilseeds, vegetable and fodder crops is produced and supplied to the State Department of Agriculture for further multiplication and making it available to the farming community. Around 100 farm technologies have been recommended to the farmers.

To enhance crop and animal productivity, the University has developed suitable technologies in the areas of crop improvement, animal breeding, disease combating, natural resources management, etc. Besides continuing research on organic farming in hill agriculture, the University was first in the country to establish a Zero-Budget Natural Farming centre and initiated research for safe farm produce, the concept adopted by the central government in its budget this year.

Academic Programmes at Agriculture University Palampur

The Agriculture University has four constituent colleges. The College of Agriculture has 13 departments, Dr. G.C. Negi College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences has 18 departments, the College of Home Science has five departments and the College of Basic Sciences has four departments. These colleges offer five Bachelor Degree programmes and the Dean, Post Graduate Studies offers 14 Master Degree and 7 Doctoral Degree programmes.

At present 1643 students (943 girls & 700 boys) are on roll from six foreign countries and 14 Indian states. Around 7050 students have passed out from the university since its inception. In addition to world-class academic, sports and co-curricular facilities, there are ten students’ hostels, including one International Students’ Hostel.

Research Activities at Agriculture University Palampur

The Directorate of Research coordinates research in the field of agriculture, veterinary and animal sciences, home science and basic sciences. It has been giving priority to the location specific, need based and problem oriented research with multidisciplinary approach at main campus Palampur, 3 Regional Research Stations (Bajaura, Dhaulakuan & Kukumseri) and 10 Research Sub-stations (Kangra, Malan, Nagrota, Salooni, Akrot, Berthin Sundernagar, Sangla, Leo & Lari) situated in all the districts of the State (except Solan and Shimla).

Extension Education in Agriculture University Palampur

The Directorate of Extension Education shares the responsibility for planning, implementation and coordination of various extension education programmes of all the departments of four constituent colleges and research stations in close collaboration with the State Departments of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and other concerned departments and institutions. It conducts a large number of trainings for farmers, livestock keepers, farm ladies, rural youth, etc. at main campus and at its eight Krishi Vigyan Kendras (Farm Science Centres) at Bajaura, Dhaulakuan, Hamirpur, Una, Mandi, Kangra, Berthin and Kukumseri. Natural Farming activities are being undertaken by all Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and KVKs have adopted one village each for Natural Farming. The Agricultural Technology Information Center is serving as single window service to the farmers.