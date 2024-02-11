Students and Staff Encouraged to Embrace Carpooling at CSK HP Agriculture University for Sustainable Practices

Palampur – In a bid to enhance environmental sustainability and reduce operational costs, Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University has implemented a new policy prohibiting the use of all official vehicles on the 16th of every month.

The announcement was made by Dr. D.K. Vatsa, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, who revealed that the decision had been under consideration for some time. The directive extends not only to the main campus but also encompasses eight Krishi Vigyan Kendras and thirteen Research Stations spread across the state.

Dr. Vatsa highlighted the university’s commitment to maintaining a clean and green campus. He stated that the initiative to limit vehicle usage was a small yet significant step towards the sustainability of the environment and a measure to control expenditures.

“In addition to the vehicle ban, we are exploring further austerity measures and resource generation initiatives, such as the creation of a University-Corpus Fund,” Dr. Vatsa disclosed.

The Vice-Chancellor also revealed plans to encourage students and staff to reduce the use of personal vehicles on campus. A proposal is in progress to establish marked parking facilities in each college, encouraging individuals to walk within the picturesque campus.

The directive, effective immediately, exempts the use of e-carts, and in case of emergencies, the administration may grant permission for vehicle use. Dr. Vatsa further urged staff and students to participate in carpooling initiatives as part of their contribution to resource and environmental conservation.

This new policy aligns with the university’s ongoing efforts to be a leader in sustainable practices and sets an example for institutions across the state.