In a significant development, the Indian Army has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSK H.P. Agriculture University Palampur to offer comprehensive training programs for ex-servicemen. Under this collaboration, the university aims to equip individuals with expertise in various agricultural disciplines, including protected cultivation, integrated cultivation of vegetable crops, horticulture, mushroom cultivation, post-harvest techniques, value addition, dairy farming, organic and natural farming, poultry farming, startup initiatives, beekeeping, fisheries, and nursery raising.

Prof. H.K. Chaudhary, the esteemed Vice Chancellor of CSK H.P. Agriculture University, highlighted the university’s commitment to providing specialized training and knowledge to ex-servicemen, serving defense personnel dependents, and wards of defense personnel nominated by the Indian Army. The training programs will be conducted at different Krishi Vigyan Kendras (Agricultural Science Centers) affiliated with the university.

The MoU signing ceremony was graced by the presence of Prof. H.K. Chaudhary and Brig. M.S. Bains. Col. Ashutosh Mehta, representing the Indian Army, and Dr. S.K. Upadhyay, the Associate Director of Extension Education at the university, signed the MoU initially for a period until March 2025.

This collaboration between the Indian Army and CSK H.P. Agriculture University marks a significant step toward empowering ex-servicemen by equipping them with valuable skills and knowledge in the diverse field of agriculture. By providing training in various agricultural practices, the partnership aims to support the sustainable development of the agricultural sector while also facilitating new opportunities for the individuals involved.