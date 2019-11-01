Agriculture University and Dept. sign pact for Geospatial Technology-Based Services

Geoinformatics centre to provide expertise in harnessing geo-spatial technologies for Govt schemes

Palampur: Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University and State Department of Agriculture have signed Memorandum of Understanding on Geospatial Technology-Based Services.

Under the MoU Centre for Geoinformatics Research and Training (CGRT) in the University will provide its expertise in harnessing geo-spatial technologies in various on-going schemes like Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojna (PMKSY), Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna, RAFTAAR etc. through geotagging of assets created since the launch of PMKSY program. The geographic location of non-movable assets like infrastructure shall be taken on priority basis to access the first-hand information of such assets.

The geotagged assets shall be made available to the public over Bhuvan portal developed by National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO), Hyderabad for meeting the national objectives of the schemes and connecting agriculture with e-governance for digital India initiative of Govt. of India.

Memorandum was signed, in the presence of Ashok Kumar Sarial, Vice-Chancellor, Agriculture University, on behalf of the State Department of Agriculture by Dr. R.K. Kaundal, Director Agriculture and on behalf of the University by Dr.D.K. Vats, Director of Research and Dr Sharda Singh, Programme Director, CGRT.

CGRT also has the expertise to disseminate the results through Web GIS Portal for dynamic accessibility of outputs by the stakeholders. The CGRT and Department of Agriculture have a history of cooperation in the production and support of various GIS services provided in the form of digital map data starting from dynamic Agro-Ecological Zones (AEZ) to Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Information Files (HASIF). Initially, the MOU has been signed for the period of five years.