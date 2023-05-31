Mashobra/Shimla – The usage of plant growth regulators (PGR) on apple fruit by Himachal Pradesh’s apple growers has been a topic of debate and concern in recent years. While some argue in favour of PGRs for achieving larger fruit size and improved crop yield, scientists have sounded alarm bells about the potential health risks associated with their misuse. To address these concerns and provide guidance, the Regional Horticultural Research and Training Station, Mashobra (RHRTS), organized a one-day workshop on the use of Plant Growth Regulators (PGR) on Tuesday.

Attended by scientists and progressive farmers from five districts in the state, the workshop aimed to shed light on the subject and encourage responsible usage practices. Dr Sanjeev Chauhan, Director of Research at Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, graced the event as the Chief Guest. Dr. Neena Chauhan and Dr. Naveen Sharma, esteemed university scientists, presented their research work on PGR, providing valuable insights to the attendees.

Amidst the discussions, Dr. Sanjeev Chauhan emphasized the importance of using PGRs in the correct dosage and at the appropriate time, backed by scientific expertise. By adhering to these recommendations, farmers can mitigate the potential side effects associated with the improper use of PGRs, ensuring the well-being of both themselves and their crops.

Dr. Dinesh Thakur, Associate Director of RHRTS Mashobra, shared that the center has dedicated 43 years to studying plant growth regulators. Drawing from their vast experience, he advised orchardists to rely solely on scientific advice when using PGRs. The university has diligently prepared a set of recommendations for orchardists based on extensive research, serving as a reliable resource for apple farmers.

During the workshop, the scientists apprised participants of the university’s recommendations concerning PGR usage. Experts emphasized the significance of employing PGRs at the appropriate time and in the correct quantity, aligning with the university’s guidelines. By doing so, farmers can optimize the benefits of PGRs while safeguarding their crops from any potential adverse effects.

With the presence of around 80 farmers, scientists, and officers from the line department, the workshop showcased a collective commitment to address the concerns surrounding PGRs and promote responsible practices within the agricultural community.

Plant growth regulators play a vital role in modern agriculture, regulating plant growth and development to enhance crop yields and improve fruit quality. When used judiciously, PGRs contribute to sustainable farming practices. However, it is crucial to prioritize scientific recommendations and strictly adhere to the recommended dosages and application timings to ensure their safe and effective utilization.

Through continuous research, collaboration between scientists, farmers, and regulatory authorities, and initiatives like the workshop organized by RHRTS Mashobra, the agricultural community can harness the potential of PGRs while minimizing associated risks. By striking a balance between crop enhancement and environmental stewardship, farmers can achieve optimal results while ensuring the long-term health and sustainability of their orchards.