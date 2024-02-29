Palampur – In a momentous achievement, Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, Palampur, has been accredited for the next five years with an ‘A’ grade by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Dr. D.K. Vatsa, the Vice Chancellor, officially announced this accreditation, stating that it is a testament to the university’s commitment to excellence in academic, research, and extension education.

The accreditation was granted until March 2028 after an evaluation carried out by a high-level ICAR Peer Review Team. The team, which visited the university approximately six months ago, meticulously inspected and assessed all facilities while engaging with various stakeholders, including farmers, students, and staff. The accreditation reaffirms the university’s dedication to maintaining high standards in the field of agriculture education and research.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Vatsa acknowledged the National Agricultural Education Accreditation Board of ICAR for awarding the prestigious ‘A’ grade. He commended the university community for its cohesive effort and dedication that contributed to this significant accomplishment. Dr. Vatsa urged everyone to sustain the momentum and strive for continued excellence in fulfilling the university’s mandate.

The Vice-Chancellor highlighted that almost all academic programs at the university have received accreditation. Additionally, he mentioned that the university has been instructed to upload self-study reports of constituent colleges on the official university website, with a mid-term review scheduled to ensure compliance with accreditation standards.

Dr. Vatsa emphasized that the university must adhere to the conditions set by the National Agricultural Education Accreditation Board and refrain from increasing student intake without proper authorization. He assured that the university would diligently follow all guidelines to uphold the ‘A’ grade accreditation.

As of now, the National Institution Ranking Framework of the Union Education Ministry has positioned the Agriculture University Palampur as the 12th best among all agricultural and allied science institutions and the 8th among all State Agricultural Universities in the country. Dr. Vatsa expressed the university’s commitment to improving its ranking further, reflecting its dedication to continuous progress and academic excellence.