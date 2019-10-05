308 boxers from across India eying place in Tokyo Olympics

Baddi: Second day of 4th Elite National Men’s Boxing Championship at Baddi University of Emerging Sciences and Technology began with the exhilaration. Pugilists are in a high spirit to acquire triumph and save their place for the Tokyo Olympics.

Championship are witnessing keenly contested bouts with talented young boxers from across the country giving it all in the Ring. Second day of the championship was commenced with the 37th bout under Heavy (91kg) weight category 3rd session of National Men’s Boxing Championship elated the audience.

Vinod Tanwar gave a flying start by defeating Heli Tana Tara by 5:0 under Light Fly (46-49kg) category. Uttrakhand’s Suraj Singh Mazila competing in the Light Fly (46-49kg) category edged past Bihar’s Summit in a high spirited bout to emerge 4:1 victorious. In contrast, Ankit Chauhan (UP) had an easy outing against Ikramul Mansuri (BEN), completely dominating the light fly weight.

In the Heavy weight 91kg category, Bronze medal winner in the Commonwealth GamesNaman Tanwar gave a flying start by defeating spirited Ashish Bhandor (HP). Mrunal Zarekar got the better of Gajal Valiyathan, dominated right from the start, won by 5:0 in Heavy weight 91kg category. Haryana’s Naveen got the better of Maharashtra’s Reynold Joseph 5-0 in a dominating performance.

Uttrakhand’s Pankaj Pandey defeated Tamil Nadu’s Santosh Kumar in an unanimous 5-0 verdict, knocking some fierce punches on his opponent in a commanding performance. Kanwarjeet (PUN) gave an explosive performance to beat defending champion Tarun Sharma (RAJ) 5-0 in the same category.

Star Boxers to look out for

India’s star boxers World Championships medallist Shiva Thapa (63kg), Asian Championships silver medallist Ashish Kumar (75kg), World Youth champion Sachin Siwach (57kg), Makran Cup bronze medallist Rohit Tokas (75 kg) and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) are participating in this Boxing Championship.

Teams from Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar will participate for the first time, reflecting the Boxing Federation of India’s (BFI) efforts to promote boxing throughout the country.

The pugilists are competing in all the ten weight categories – 49kg, 52kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 69kg, 75 kg, 81kg, 91kg and +91kg. Teams from Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar will participate for the first time, thereby validating Boxing Federation of India’s (BFI) efforts to promote boxing throughout the country.

Earlier, yesterday Anurag Thakur, Minister of State, Finance and Corporate affairs, Govt of India, inaugurated the National Boxing Championship.

Team AT:-श्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने बद्दी यूनिवर्सिटी में हिमाचल प्रदेश बॉक्सिंग संघ द्वारा आयोजित “4th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championship” का शुभारंभ कर छात्र जीवन में खेलों की उपयोगिता पर अपने विचार रखे। Anurag Thakur द्वारा इस दिन पोस्ट की गई शुक्रवार, 4 अक्तूबर 2019

He congratulated Boxing Federation for choosing Himachal to hold the mega event and showed gratitude for Baddi University of Emerging Sciences and Technology for hosting the event in such a short time. He wished participants to give their best.