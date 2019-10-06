Shimla: Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy was sworn-in as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court here today. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Raj Bhawan. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was also present on the occasion.

The ceremony took place at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhawan, where Chief Secretary Dr. Shrikant Baldi conducted the proceedings of oath ceremony and read out the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President of India.

Judges of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Judges of Madras High Court, Advocate General Ashok Sharma, D.G.P. S.R. Mardi, Chairmen and Vice-chairmen of various boards and corporations, senior officers of the State government and other prominent people were also present on the occasion.

Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy practiced for 19 years before the High Court of Karnataka, Karnataka Administrative Tribunal & Central Administrative Tribunal, Bangalore in civil, criminal, constitutional, service and labour matters.

Justice Swamy is specialized in constitutional matters. He worked as High Court Government Pleader from 1995 to 1999. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Karnataka High Court on 4th July 2007 and appointed as a permanent Judge on April 17, 2009.