Services dominated National Boxing Championship, Bags 6 Gold medals

Shiva Thapa clinches Gold

Baddi: Services team dominated the 4th Elite National Men’s Boxing Championship as it clinched six Golds and two Silvers. Services won Gold medals in 49kg, 52 kg, 57kg, 69kg, 81kg and +91kg weight categories. Naveen Boora of Services adjusted best boxer of the tournament.

Railways failed to maintain the zest as there were two walkovers from its athletes (Naman Tanwar and Rohit Tokas), also had to face two defeats. But managed to be awarded the First runner-up. Whereas, Haryana was honored with two Golds and declared second runner up with 30 points.

Shiva Thapa also won a Gold for Assam. Ajay Pendor of Maharashtra honored as best challenger.

The concluding day of the Mega event at Baddi University of Emerging Sciences and Technologies, began with vigorous punches of Vinod Tanwar (46-49kg) of Services. Tanwar trounced Ajay Pendor of Maharashtra 5-0.

In the next category Fly (52 kg), Lalitha Prasad Polipalli of Services was honored with the Gold as he won in the finals by defeating Railways Ashish Insha. In Bantam (57 kg) category M D Hussam Uddin (57kg), Virender Singh won the bout by 3:2 and enters into the Olympics Light (60 kg).

Arjun Awardee Shiva Thapa taken first step to ensure entry into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by defeating Railways Akash 4:1 in the Light Welter (63 kg) category. In another bout under Welter (69 kg) category Jayesh Desai had a knock out and lost the bout to Naveen Boora of Services. Whereas Ankit Khatana of Haryana gets WO as injury forced Rohit Tokas from the ring. In the Middle weight (75 kg) category Sachin Kumar representing Services won the bout over Arshdeep Singh of Punjab. Sachin did not give a chance to his opponent to defend himself and went for punch after punch. In Heavy (91 kg) Sumit Sangwan of Haryana gets w.o. Naman Tanwar (Railway, while in +91kg: Narender (SSCB) beat Krishna Sharma of All India Police.