Baddi: National Boxing association proposes to set up Boxing Academy and Training centre at Baddi University of Emerging Sciences and Technology.

Rajesh Bhandari, Vice-President, Boxing Federation of Indian, revealed it while interacting with media personnel here at Baddi University, where 4th Elite Men’s National Boxing Tournament is being held, that the Boxing Academy will provide local sport enthusiasts opportunity to horn their skill and land Baddi region in Boxing platform on national level.

Bhandari also stated that the National Boxing Association will ensure necessary funds to set up the Academy. He further added that the National level players will acquire a chance to get expertise in Boxing.

TR Bhardwaj, Vice-Chancellor, Baddi University of Emerging Sciences and Technology responded positively and assured to cooperate with Boxing association to set up the Academy in the campus.

Moreover, 308 Players of 39 teams from all part of India are competing in the event. Most of international repute athletes are competing in the tournament including Neeraj Swami, Govind Kumar Sahani, MD Hussam Uddin, Durga Rao, Shiva Thapa, Buntee Singh, local lad Ashish Kumar and Naman Tanwar.

Among 39 teams, Ladakh team is participating first time in the national level tournament. The Ladakh team has fielded five boxers in 49kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg and 69kg weights categories. It’s worth to mention that the Ladakh is recently carved out from the state Jammu & Kashmir and the UT is participating first time in any sport event after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A.

Rajesh Bhandari, Vice President Boxing Federation of Indian, appreciated Baddi University of Emerging Sciences and Technology for giving assent to host the event at eleventh hour. Bhandari revealed that initially, Boxing tournament was to be held in Shimla city, but after state government refused to host tournament in Ridge Maidan in Shimla, tournament had to shift to Baddi University.

After 22 years, Himachal has got opportunity to host the tournament, Bhandari revealed.

Arjuna Awardee and Olympian N G Dingko Singh, Rajendra Prasad, V Devarajan, Jitendra are among officials who are aggrandize the championship along with International Coaches, Jagdish Malik, Lalit Prasad, Jagdeep Hooda, Narender Rana and Anurag Verma.