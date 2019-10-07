Ayaan, Ashish and Jitender keep Himachal’s hope alive, enter quarter-finals

Baddi: Himachal started 4th Elite National Boxing Championship with a positive spirit today as its star pugilist Ashish Chaudhary, Jitender Thakur and Ayaan Parihar win their bouts.

The fourth day’s proceedings of the tournament were stirring for the audience with Ayaan Parihar’s electrifying bout against Arthur Cornellink of Meghalya. Parihar gave a magnificent start by outshining his rival and won the bout by 5:0.

Asian Silver medalist, Ashish Chaudhary in the captivating encounters of the middleweight (75kg) category, continued his rampaging form and defeated Rohan Khurpia of Madhya Pradesh in a one-sided affair with a 5-0 scoreline.

Whereas, other Himachal Pradesh boxers Rahul Niltu, Manjeet, Saksham and Vikas Thakur lost their bouts. Niltu lost the close contested bout against Service’s Lalitha Prasad Polipalli, while Manjeet lost to Ankit Chauhan of UP.

Services and Railway team are leading in the tournament and closely followed by the Haryana.

Total number of 80 bouts were held today. Athletes continued to strive for getting a billet in the finals, as their efforts will be rewarding for the Nation in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Quarter-finals for the tournament will be played tomorrow. There will be total 40 fights and semi-final will be played on 9th October. Final of the tournament will be played on 10th October.