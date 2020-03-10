Baddi/Solan: Taking precaution for deadly Corona Virus (COVID 19), the Baddi University of Emerging Sciences and Technologies has postponed its Convocation ceremony. University was holding its convocation on 21st March 2020.

University registrar Prof JK Sharma said that the University management has postponed the convocation ceremony following the advisory issued by UGC to avoid the gatherings as a safety measure against COVID 19.

University is likely to hold its Convocation ceremony in the month of April.

Prof Sharma stated that all the Dean’s and HoD’s in a meeting, chaired by Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Dr. TR Bhardwaj, unanimously decided to post pone the university events convocation. The University also postponed its annual Emanation function as well.

Prof. Sharma further stated that the University has also decided to exempt its employees from Biometric attendance till 31.03.2020.

COVID19 has affected over 100,000 people across the world and over 3000 people, most in China, have died from it. In India 47 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus has been reported so far. State of Himachal hasn’t reported any affected case, but a confirmation has been reported in neighbouring Punjab and UT Jammu and Kashmir.