Baddi/Solan: Engineering Students of Baddi University of Emerging Sciences and Technology has developed a low-cost Solar Powered car.

The solar-powered vehicle is propelled by a 1 KW Motor and is capable of running for 6-7 hours on a full charge at a speed of 25-30 km/hr.

Rohit, Rony, Sahil, Kushan, Shagun, Rajveer, Bhaskar and Yogesh are among the students who designed the car.

This two-seater Solar Car was completed with a budget of Rs 80,000.

Solar panels were installed on the top of the car, which can juice it up even while parked in an open place.

Prof. Ishan Thakur, Baddi University, said that the students’ Solar car is environmentally-friendly, and also requires low cost in maintenance.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof. JK Sharma appreciated the efforts of the students. Prof. Sharma advised students to work hard on their innovations and asked them to keep exploring the scientific way to ensure better for the society.