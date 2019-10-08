Jitender Thakur enters semi-finals, assures medal for Host Himachal

Services and Railway dominated the quarter-finals

Baddi: Himachal Pradesh pugilist Jitender Thakur has ensured medal in the 4th Elite National Men’s Boxing Championship at Baddi University as he entre into semi-final by defeating UP Boxer Sunil Chauhan.

Jitender charged on his opponent from the beginning, but bout was to stop following an injury. However, on the better score Jitender was adjusted the winner of the match.

However, Himachal’s star boxer Ashish Chaudhary (75 kg) despite his hard efforts got a defeat from Rohit Tokas of Raiways on getting a controversial decision. Ayaan Parihar of Himachal Pradesh too disappointed his fans. He lost to Amit Kumar (Daman & Diu), in the Welter 69 kg category.

The day began with the pathbreaking performance of Vinod Tanwar (46-49 kg) of Services, who knocked out Uttrakhand’s Suraj Singh Mazila displaying his fury of punches by 4:1. Railways Sonu Dhul(46-49 kg) gave equally impressive bout, went for punch after punch defeating his opponent Ankit Chauhan of UP by 5:0. Maharashtra’s Ajay Pendor defeated Amit Kumar Chaurasia of Chattisgarh by 4:1.

Whereas Chattisgarh’s Manish Kumar Sahu failed to come into form after the first round and lost the bout to Railways Ashish Insha 3:2. Moreover, Naveen Boora of Services gave a tremendous start right from the beginning and Defeated Pawan Kumar of Haryana by 5:0. Parmod Kumar representing All India Police registered an easy win over Dushyant Shrivastava of Maharashtra.

Commonwealth games’ Bronze medalist M D Hussamuddin of Services exhibit marvellous energy in the ring against Haryana’s Neeraj. His 5-0 win against Neeraj, was the most impressive among the bouts of the session. Roshan Sain of Rajasthan manifest’s the power packed punches overcoming a sluggish start and defeated his rival by 3:2. Besides it, Maharashtra’s Sourabh Lenekar and Chandigarh’s Kuldeep’s bout turned out to be an ugly one and got RSC (Refree Stopped the Contest). International fame Naman Tanwar of Railways also won the bout against Akhil Poonia of Rajasthan by 5:0.

Services and Railway teams have dominated the tournament as 9 of Services boxers have entered in the semi-final, while seven Railway boxers have already assured medals for their team.