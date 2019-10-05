Shimla: Chairman Quality Control Cell Chief Minister Office Sanjay Kundu informed that Consultant team would provide consultancy services for providing Independent Quality Check Squad (ICQS) for all line departments, Boards, Corporations and other agencies engaged in infrastructure development of the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

The team will inspect National Highway from Shimla to Matour from 14 October to 17 October, National Highway from Gagrate-Mubarakpur-Dehra-Gopiput-Ranital-Kangra-Mataur-Dharamshala-Mecleoganj (NH-03&503) from 19 October to 22 October and National Highway Pathankot-Nurpur-Palampur-Jogindernagar-Mandi (NH-154) will be inspected from 24 October to 26 October, 2019.

Kundu said that the squad would inspect the National Highway Una-Amb-Mubarakpur (NH-503 Ext.) from 30 October and 31 October, 2019. It will also inspect the National Highway from Amb to Nadaun (NH-03) from 4 November to 7 November, 2019. It will inspect the site and documents related to Nature Park at Kanlog, Shimla (Darni Ka Bagicha) under Forest Division Shimla from 13 November to 15 November, 2019.

Chairman Quality Control Cell said that the squad would conduct quality check during above visit and would initiate strict action in case some irregularity or deficiency is found.