Shiva Thapa storms into 4th Elite Men’s National Tournament finals

Railways and Services again dominated the Nationals

Himachal’s only semi-finalist Jitender injured, declared medically unfit for the bout

Baddi: Shiva Thapa, one of the best pugilist from India, has proved his critics wrong and stormed into the final of ongoing 4th Elite Men’s National Tournament and Baddi University of Emerging Sciences and Technology. Arjun Awardee Shiva Thapa (63kg), beat Uttar Pradesh’s Abhishek Yadav in one sided bout.

Host Himachal have to content with single bronze as its only semi-finalist Jitender Thakur failed to participate in the semi-finals because of his being medically unfit for the tournament as he was injured yesterday during the quarter-final bout.

Services dominated the day as eight of its boxers have qualified for final and Railway team is following with six players in the final.

Quarter-Final began with the exhilarating bout of Railways’ Vinod Tanwar (46-49kg) and Sonu Dhull of Services. The undaunted spirit of Tanwar led to his entry into the finals as he defeated Dhull. Ajay Pendor of Maharashtra also gave a tough competition to Krushanvir Singh, who hails from Daman and Diu, and won the bout. Railways remained consistent with its victories as another athlete of Railways Ashish Insha vanquished his rival by 4:1 by completely dominating the bout and not giving his opponent Begal’s Manjeet Kumar Shaw a chance to strike the punches.

Besides it, Rohit Rokas (75kg) won the bout, exhibiting his sheer dominance on his namesake Rohit of All India Police. Whereas, Sachin (Railways) won the bout by 5:0 over Punjab’s Sagar Chand. Varinder Singh again from Railways elated the spectators with his shower of punches and defeated Punjab’s Vijay Kumar by 5:0.

Moreover, Services too continued the tournament with its dominance in the ring. Lalitha Prasad Polipalli of Services won the bout over Punjab’s Sparash Kumar by unanimous decision of the judges. Kumar failed to exhibit his form and Polipalli overpowered him with his fiery punches. Services’ MD Hussam Uddin (57kg) won over Roshan Sain of Rajasthan by 5:0. Akash (63kg) won the bout after having neck to neck competition with Railways’ Ankush Dahiya by 3:2. Naveen Boora enters into the finals by winning the bout 5:0 against Daman and Diu’s Amit Kumar. Sachin Kumar went for punch after punch defeated Delhi’s Rahul by 5:0.

International fame enters into finals by defeating Kapil Pokhariya of Uttrakhand. Parmod Kumar representing All India Police was beaten in a 3:2 marginal defeat against Gujrat’s Jayesh Desai.

Besides it, Ankit Khatana (75kg) of Haryana also defeated Chandigarh’s Pankaj Chauhan. Arshdeep Singh of Punjab also makes his entry into finals, defeating Maharashtra’s Saurabh Lenekar. Other finalists are Haryana’s Sumit Sangwan, Services’ Narender and Krishna Sharma representing All India Police (Super Heavy, +91kg).