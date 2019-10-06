Baddi: Living upto the expectation Ashish Chaudhary, Asian Silver medalist, win his bout against Kurna Gnaneshwar of Telengana. Dealing with the seamless punches, Ashish Chaudhary dominated his opponent and in the second round Gnaneshwar abandoned the match in favour of Chaudhary.

Third day of 4th Elite National Men’s Boxing Championship was another thrilling experience for boxing enthusiasts. The wave of excitement went through the Spectators as soon as the athletes invaded the Ring. The athletes could be seen packed with ebullience, ready for a gush of punches, with an aspiration to procure victory and to claim their place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The day started off with 85th bout under Bantam (57kg) category Uttrakhand’s Pawan Gurung loaded with fervor and exhibited an impressive win by 5:0 over Assam’s Ajay Teron. MD Hussam Uddin competing for services displayed sheer dominance from the second round onwards and unleashed a flurry of punches to blank Maharashtra’s Sashikant Yadav by 5-0. Neeraj from Haryana easily stopped Arunanchal’s Hongrang Kongkang with 5:0 verdict as he packed more than a few punches to stagger his rival.

Telangana’s Sara Sai (Welter 69kg) didn’t have to go full blast against Khagokpam Sanayaima of Manipur, who failed to produce the form of his bout and went down tamely as the former won by 5-0. Sagar Chand (PUN) began with a tight vigil and was seen in his aggressive best from second round onwards en route to get a unanimous verdict from the five judges against Vishal Chand (CHD). Willing to risk a few blows, the quick-moving Ram Singh Pal (UP) stunned his rival Pynskhemlang L Nonglait (MEG) by the sheer power of his punches by 5:0 under Bantam 57 kg.

Moreover, 308 Players of 39 teams from all part of India are competing in the event. Most of international repute athletes are competing in the tournament. New team Ladakh is also participating in the tournament.

Baddi university of Emerging Sciences and Technology is hosting 4th elite National Boxing Championship. Himachal Pradesh has got opportunity to host the event after long 22 years.