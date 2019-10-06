Ruling BJP getting tough competition in Dharamshala and Pachhad (SC) assembly constituencies in 21 October Bye-Election. Dyal Pyari, once BJP face in Pachhad assembly segment, looking to eat into considerable vote share and making Pachhad by-election triangular.

BJP, no doubt, making all out effort to woo electorates in Reena Kashyap favour. Most of party leaders and party office bearers have camped in Pachhad segment and making possible to reach out to every electorates of the segment.

Situation is no different in Dharamshala assembly constituency as BJP dissident Rakesh Kumar looking to upset BJP plan to retain seat.

With each passing day, by-election in Dharamshala constituency is also turning into a triangular contest. Independent candidate Rakesh Kumar, belongs to the OBC community- which has considerable vote share in the segment, is gaining the support of members of various castes and communities and disgruntled leaders of the BJP and the Congress.

BJP, which is riding high on the party performance in parliamentary election, seeking votes on the name of Prime Minister Narender Modi, abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A and implementation of the various policy programme by the Union Government.

Indian National Congress, on the other side seems positive to get benefit from the ruling BJP in-fighting. From Pachhad grand old party has fielded former Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gangu Ram Musafir. Musafir had won the seat for record seven times since 1982 and lost the seat to BJP Suresh Kashyap in 2012 and later in 2017. From Dharamshala Congress has fielded political newbie Vijay Inder Karan. Coming from political family Congress candidate is getting support from senior party leaders, who have camped in the Dharamshala to ensure party candidate victory in the by-election.