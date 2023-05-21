In a heartbreaking incident, a young man lost his life after slipping while attempting to take a selfie near the door of a moving train on the Kalka-Shimla World Heritage Railway track. The tragic accident occurred between the Kumarhatti-Barog railway stations at approximately 5:55 am. The victim was immediately taken to the Solan railway station within the train itself and subsequently transferred to a regional hospital via an ambulance. Unfortunately, despite medical intervention, the young man succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The incident unfolded on Saturday morning when the train was en route from Kalka to Shimla. Rakesh Kumar, a 25-year-old resident of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, was traveling to Shimla accompanied by his family members.

While aboard the train, Rakesh Kumar approached the door of the railway carriage to capture a selfie. Tragically, he lost his footing, resulting in a fall from the train, plunging approximately 20-25 feet below a bridge along the track. Promptly responding to the situation, the train’s emergency brakes were applied, and the young man was rescued and brought back onto the train. Subsequently, he was transported to the Solan railway station and then transferred to the regional hospital for immediate medical attention.

The victim’s brother, Sanjeev, shared that they were on a visit to Shimla from Varanasi. It was during this journey that Rakesh Kumar tragically fell from the moving train while attempting to take a selfie. The Railway Police has initiated an investigation into the incident. ASI Nandlal Justa of Railway Police Kandaghat confirmed that upon receiving the information, the Railway Police team promptly arrived at the scene. They took custody of the deceased’s body and facilitated the post-mortem examination. The body has now been handed over to the family as investigations into the matter continue.