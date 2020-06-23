HP Olympic Association demands build High altitude International Sports Centres

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya has stressed to strengthen the sports infrastructure and providing facilities like indoor stadiums to further promote sports activities in the State.

Dattatraya, while interacting with the office-bearers of Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association on the occasion of International Olympic Day, today, said that there was no dearth of sports talent in the state but efforts should be made to facilitate them. The Governor observed

“youth are quite strong, have natural stamina but, they should be given platform and chances by providing facilities like indoor stadiums.”

The Governor advised to develop the sports infrastructures on PPP mode by including renowned sportspersons. He advised promoting indoor sports like kabaddi and volleyball in the State, as it required less space.

Dattatraya also advised to provide employment opportunities to the players. He expressed satisfaction that women players of the State were performing best at international level. He said that sports camps should be organized for selected sportspersons of tribal areas.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virendra Kanwar, who is also the Vice-President of Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association, apprised the Governor that every year various sports activities were conducted as a way to encourage people to actively take part in sports for good health and promote Olympism and the Olympic movement on the occasion of International Olympic Day. He added that this year the Association was celebrating the events online due to COVID-19.

President of the Association Anurag Thakur couldn’t make to the meeting due to Covid pandemic. However, in a message Anurag Thakur assured his commitment to develop the sports activities in the state.

General Secretary, Himachal Olympic Association Rajesh Bhandari informed that the HPOA demanded the state government to include Sports in Priority list of the government. Bhandari stated that the association has demanded to open more Gymnasiums and play grounds in all panchyats and wards of the state and sports infrastructure at the Ground level, Tehsil, Districts and State level.

Olympic Association advised to build High altitude International level sports centre to attract international sports teams/ sports person for training and competition in the State, which association hope will encourage our State sports persons to train with them more importantly tourism will also be boosted.

HPOA also requested governor’s office to make sports and its infrastructure as an integral part of all Govt plans and sports development initiatives as is happening world over.