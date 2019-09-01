Shimla: Bandaru Dattatraya has been appointed new Governor of the Himachal Pradesh. Present Kalraj Mishra, who was appointed in July only, has been transferred and appointed as Governor of the Rajasthan.

Dattatreya is 20th Governor of the state.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has congratulated Bandaru Dattatraya and hoped for his guidance. He Twitted

हिमाचल प्रदेश के राज्यपाल नियुक्त होने पर श्री बंडारू दत्तात्रेय जी को हृदय से बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।

आशा करता हूँ कि हमें आपके मार्गदर्शन एवं अनुभव का भरपूर लाभ प्राप्त होगा।

निश्चित तौर पर देवभूमि हिमाचल विकास की राह पर शिखर तक पहुंचेगा।

— Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) September 1, 2019

Anurag Thakur, Parliamentarian from Hamirpur constituency, congratulated Bandaru Dattatreya and hoped that his long public career and experience will help state. Thakur twitted

Bandaru Dattatreya, former Minister of State for Labour and Employment in the Modi ministry in 16th Lok Sabha, was elected from the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency.

Born in Hyderabad, Dattatreya graduated with a science degree. He joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in 1965 and was imprisoned during The Emergency. In 1991, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Secunderabad constituency for the first time. Dattatreya was again elected in 1998, and served as Union Minister of State for Urban Development in the second Vajpayee ministry. He was elected for a third consecutive time in 1999 and again served as a Minister of State in third Vajpayee ministry.

The BJP for 17th Lok Sabha election replaced Dattatreya.

Veteran politician, kwon as most non-controversial and acceptable BJP leader in Telangana, was embroiled in abetting the suicide of Rohith Vemula, a student at the University of Hyderabad in 2016.