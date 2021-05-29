Shimla: The State Red Cross Society has provided 46 Oxygen Concentrators to the Health and Family Welfare Department and 950 pulse oximeters to various districts.

The state Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, who is also the Chairman of Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross Society, presented 40 Oxygen Concentrators of 5L and 6 Oxygen Concentrators of 8 L to Secretary, Health Amitabh Awasthi.

Dattatraya also provided 200 oximeters to Deputy Commissioner Shimla Aditya Negi. Apart from this, 200 Oximeters each were provided to district Una and Sirmaur, 100 to Chamba and 50 oximeters each were provided to Kinnaur, Lahul-Spiti, Solan, Kullu and Hamirpur district.

Earlier, 250 pulse oximeters have been given to Kangra and Mandi districts respectively through State Red Cross Society.

On this occasion, the Governor advised to establish isolation centers at the village level also. Rural families, who do not have separate facilities for isolation of Corona patients, would be benefitted from setting up these centers.