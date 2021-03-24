Jai Prakash Kalta took oath as Member

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya administered an oath of office and secrecy to Ajay Kumar as Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission in a ceremony held at Raj Bhawan, Shimla, today.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was also present on the occasion.

The Governor also administered an oath of office and secrecy to Jai Prakash Kalta as a Member of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Secretary to Governor, Rakesh Kanwar conducted the proceeding.

