CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri, 4 Congress Members suspended from session

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh assembly session started today amid pandemonium. Opposition Congress legislatures allegedly manhandled Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya in the Assembly complex.

The Budget session started with the Governor’s address, barely had he read a few lines of his speech, CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri stood up and raised objection for not including issues of price rise, unemployment and ongoing farmer agitations. Congress members then resorted to raising slogans.

Amidst the ruckus, Bandaru Dattatraya abruptly ended his speech and said it may be considered as read. After creating ruckus in the house, Opposition legislatures sat outside the gate and started protesting. Thereafter, the Governor decided to leave the Vidhan Sabha. As he was moving towards his cavalcade, Opposition led by CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri blocked his path and allegedly manhandled the head of the state.

Once again when the Governor was leaving the assembly complex in his official vehicle, opposition members tried to block his vehicle and raised slogans against the government and blamed it for choking democracy by denying them to voice their dissent.

This is how Himachal politicians are behaving on the gate of Vidhan Sabha. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @CMOFFICEHP @rashtrapatibhvn, does anyone has any explanation? pic.twitter.com/aRlWPxSDRm — Thenewshimachal (@Thenewshimachal) February 26, 2021

As the opposition members had blocked the Governor’s vehicle, some of the ministers and Deputy Speaker Hans Raj pushed the opposition members in an attempt to clear the road.

Anguished over the behaviour of the opposition members, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj moved a motion in the House.

The assembly speaker Vipin Parmar termed the opposition’s action against rules and suspended Congress MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Harsh Vardhan Chauhan, Sunder Singh Thakur, Satpal Raizada and Vinay Kumar for the remaining Budget Session.