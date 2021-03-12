Shimla: Governor Bandaru Dattatraya was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, today.

The Governor appealed to the people of the State to take the COVID-19 vaccination and follow all health protocols including wearing a mask, social distancing and sanitization to curb the spread of the virus. He also thanked the State Government, COVID-19 warriors, and health workers for contributing to the fight against the virus.

He said that the aware people of the State had given the message of awareness and he hoped that now they would also come forward for the success of the vaccination drive.

Dattatraya advised people to participate in an inoculation drive.

Governor said that the vaccination is safe and important for healthy life. He urged the people to get themselves in inoculated, to free the country and State from fear of Corona.

Other notable persons who have received COVID-19 vaccine:

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh

Shyam Saran Negi