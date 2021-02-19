Kalpa: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya met first voter of Independent India, 103 years old Shayam Saran Negi at Circuit House Kalpa.

The governor is on his two day visit to Kinnaur district.

The Governor thanked Negi for spreading awareness amongst voters and his contribution in strengthening the democracy. He honoured Shayam Saran Negi and said that even at this age he was an active citizen, which is a motivation for others.

Later, the Governor performed puja in ancient temple of Kalpa and took tour of apple orchards. He also interacted with the local people and listened to their grievances.

Dattatraya said that his trip to Kinnaur was a unique experience and felt that coming to Himachal was worthwhile. The Governor said that Kinnaur has its own distinct identity. He said

“The rich culture here is quite attractive and its preservation was necessary.”

The Governor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the slogan of Vocal for Local, which is more meaningful for the tribal area of Kinnaur. Most of the crafts, weaving and other products are made locally, which require extensive marketing and promotion.