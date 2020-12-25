Dharamshala: The state government has allotted land to Saina Nehwal for setting up a Badminton Academy at Dharmashala in Kangra district.

Sports Minister Rakesh Pathania, while addressing media on Thursday said that 52 kanal land in the Sakoh area of Dharamsala had been allotted to ace badminton player Saina Nehwal for setting up an international badminton academy.

Earlier, ace badminton player Saina Nehwal has evinced keen interest to open Badminton Academy in Himachal Pradesh. She was on state visit in November and in her meeting with state governor Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, apprised that players from North India went to Hyderabad and Bangalore for coaching whereas; they should get international level coaching in North India itself.