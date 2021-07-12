Shimla: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur gave a warm send-off to Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Raj Bhawan on Monday.

Cabinet Minister Mahender Singh, Suresh Bhardwaj, Sarveen Chaudhary Govind Singh Thakur, Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, Vice-Chancellors and other senior officers of State Government were also present at the occasion.

Earlier, the staff of the Raj Bhawan gave a farewell to Bandaru Dattatraya.

Dattatraya said that he has received immense affection, respect and recognition from the people of the entire state in the last two years, which he would remember always.

Former Secretary to the Governor Rakesh Kanwar highlighted the work done by the Governor in various fields. He said that these works would give Himachal Pradesh a new direction.