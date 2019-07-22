Shimla: Kalraj Mishra sworn in as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh in a simple but impressive ceremony held at Raj Bhawan here today. Chief Justice of HP High Court Justice V. Ramasubramanian administered the oath of office and secrecy to him.

The Governor was also given Guard of Honour on the occasion.

Chief Secretary B.K. Agarwal read out the warrant of appointment. Secretary to the Governor Rakesh Kanwar obtained signature of the Governor on the charge certificate.

Governor of Punjab V.P. Singh Badnore, Speaker H.P. Vidhan Sabha Dr. Rajiv Bindal, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Former Chief Ministers Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal, Irrigation & Public Health Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar, Industries Minister Bikram Singh, Forest Minister Govind Singh, Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Judges of H.P High Court, Deputy Speaker Hans Raj, MLAs, Chairman State Consumer & Redressal Commission P.S. Rana, State Minister of Labour Welfare Council, Uttar Pradesh Sunil Bhardwaj, Chairman State Public Service Commission Maj General D.V.S Rana, Mayor, Kusum Sadret, DGP S.R. Mardi, Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen of various Boards and Corporations, Vice-Chancellors of Universities, senior officers of the army, police and civil were also present on the occasion.

Kalraj Mishra Political biography

Veteran politician Kalraj Mishra, a fourth son of a middle class Brahmin agriculturist family of a very small village Malikpur (Saidpur) of Gazipur District, become politically active at very young age. During his political career he occupied many positions in the government. Apart from being the party chief, Mishra held the portfolios of Public Works, Medical Education and Tourism. He was elected as an MLA many times and was also appointed as a Rajya Sabha member. During his tenure, he formulated the Road Development Policy in UP under which many link roads to connect villages were constructed.

He was elected as the member of Rajya Sabha thrice in 1978, 2001 and 2006. Kalraj Mishra started a campaign wherein all state highways would be made crater free. He also played a major role in the formation of Uttarakhand.

After serving as a minister under various governments in Uttar Pradesh, Kalraj Mishra fought direct elections in 2012 on the BJP ticket. He contended from Lucknow East assembly constituency and won the seat for BJP.

Kalraj Mishra won the Parliament Elections 2014 from Deoria constituency and thereafter was appointed as a Cabinet Minister in the Modi government.