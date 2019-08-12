Kangra-The Vigilance Department has caught Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jawali in Kangra district red-handed taking a bribe of 45 thousand to hush-up a case. As per the report, Gyan Chand, DSP Jawali, who was also given additional charge of DSP, Nurpur, had demanded this bribe in lieu of hushing up a case registered under SC/ST Act.

This case was registered under Jawali Police Station recently. He had allegedly asked the accused to give him Rs 50 thousand to hush it up. The accused had already paid Rs five thousand, and the DSP had allegedly asked him to bring remaining 45 thousand at the DSP office, Nurpur.

The accused had made a complaint to the Vigilance Department alleging that a false case was registered against him, and DSP Gyan Chand was demanding a bribe to clear his name.

Following this complaint, the Vigilance Department laid a trap on Monday and caught the DSP red-handed. The Vigilance Department has confirmed the report.