Nahan: The Vigilance team in Himachal Pradesh has arrested a Junior Engineer (JE) for accepting a bribe of Rs.10,000. The accused JE, Pradeep Sharma, posted at the BDO office of Sangrah sub-division in the Sirmour district, was caught red-handed on Tuesday while accepting a bribe from a complainant in exchange for making an estimate for the construction of a road.

According to the Superintendent of Police Vigilance, Anjum Ara, the team had received a complaint regarding the delay in the construction work, following which they conducted a thorough investigation and nabbed the accused. Speaking on the matter, Anjum Ara said, “The vigilance department has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. We will take strict action against anyone found guilty of such practices.”

Furthermore, a government official who wished to remain anonymous, stated that the state government is committed to eradicating corruption from all levels of administration. “Such actions by the Vigilance team are a step towards achieving that goal. We support their efforts and hope that it serves as a deterrent to anyone who thinks of engaging in such malpractices.”

The officers involved in the operation are being praised for their swift and efficient action. Their work is vital in maintaining the integrity of the government and ensuring that public funds are used for their intended purposes. The arrest of the accused JE sends a clear message that corruption will not be tolerated in Himachal Pradesh.