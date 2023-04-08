The Indian government is taking a strong stance against corruption by introducing measures to monitor the investment accounts of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. The move follows a directive from the Himachal Personnel Department, which has issued a letter requiring all IAS officers to provide information on their investments.

The Ministry of Personnel has issued an order stating that if an IAS officer’s total transaction in stocks, shares, or other investments exceeds six months’ basic pay during a year, information must be provided to the prescribed authority. This additional information is required in addition to the information already shared under Rule 16(4) of the All-India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

The purpose of the order is to enable administrative authorities to monitor the transactions of AIS officers and prevent corruption. The Conduct Rules prohibit members of the Administrative Service from speculating in any stock, shares, or other investments except through authorized stockbrokers or other authorized persons unless it is a spot investment.

The Himachal Personnel Department’s letter and the Ministry of Personnel’s order are part of the government’s effort to promote transparency and accountability in the financial dealings of IAS officers. The measures aim to ensure that IAS officers do not engage in corrupt activities or use their positions to enrich themselves. By introducing these measures, the government hopes to restore public trust and confidence in the administration of India.