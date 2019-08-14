Shimla: The Education Department signed MoUs with KCS Education Society, Kangra and Him Academy, Hamirpur to set up schools in Hamirpur and Kangra districts.

Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that state government is committed to provide best education in the state and many educational institutions have been opened and upgraded in this direction. He said that KCS Education Society Kangra would open a school at Ladraur in Kangra district with an investment of Rs. 15 crore while Him Academy, Hamirpur would open a school at Rakkar with investment of 50 crore.

Bhardwaj said that so far, eight MoUs have been signed with total investment of almost Rs. 500 crore in the education sector in the state. He said that many more education institutions have showed keen interest to invest in the state with the noble cause of providing better education to the children residing in rural and far-flung areas of the state.

Principal Secretary, Education K.K Pant, Director, Higher Education Dr. Amarjeet Kumar Sharma, Joint Director, Colleges Dr. Pramod Chauhan, representatives of KCS Education Society Kangra and Him Academy Hamirpur were present on the occasion.