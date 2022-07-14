Shimla: A Shimla police Sub-inspector has been arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 inside police station premises.

The accused has been identified as Sub-Inspector Krishan Lal (56), resident of Bhanwar village in Sunder Nagar Tehsil, district Mandi. He is posted as a Sub-Inspector in Shimla’s Sadar Police Station.

According to reports, Krishan Lal had demanded Rs 50,000 as a bribe from a woman in lieu of favouring her in a criminal case registered against her brother in Sadar Police Station and also evading her arrest from the criminal case. After this, the woman filed a complaint against the accused.

On Wednesday, a team of State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau raided Sadar Police Station and caught Krishan Lal while he was accepting the bribe.

Superintendent of Police (SP) State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau Anjum Ara confirmed the report and said further investigation is going on. She said that a case under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amended) act has been registered against the accused. She further said that the accused will be presented in court within the next 24 hours.