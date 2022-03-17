Dharamshala: Tibetan spiritual leader and 14th Dalai Lama will be holding his first offline teaching session on March 18 after a gap of two years.

His Holiness will give a short teaching from the Jataka Tales followed by the Ceremony for Generating Bodhichitta (Semkye) on Friday from approximately 8:00 am at the Main Tibetan Temple.

The session will be open to all but attendees will be required to wear face masks.

The last offline teaching of Dalai Lama was held in 2019. He stopped the offline teachings after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

During this time, the Tibetan spiritual Guru only came out of his residence to administer the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He took the second dose in his residence.

He started meeting with prominent people of the world on December 15 after the second wave slowed down.

During this period, he met the Prime Minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile Pempa Tsering and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at his residence in McLeodganj.

However, he again stopped meeting the people after the third wave intensified earlier this year.

Dalai Lama’s Personal Secretary Seton Samdup said as the third wave of the pandemic has slowed down, his holiness will begin his offline discourse. He said that the sessions will be conducted by Dalai Lama himself.