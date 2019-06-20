OYO nurturing asset owners in Manali and creating quality tourism in Himachal

As a traditional camping site, the only visibility I had was through word of mouth. I did not have the kind of financial backing to ensure occupancy and drive marketing initiatives for my property. This is where the OYO’s model felt very unique and rewarding: Camp site owner

Manali’s natural beauty has a captivating sight marked with snowy capped towering mountains, deep gorges, lush green valleys and fast flowing rivers. The tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh has been rapidly growing and empowering people through various employment opportunities. Utilising the potential of curating unique experiences for tourists, OYO Hotels & Homes has been empowering asset owners across the country.

One such successful hotelier Chandra Shekhar a resident of Manali is not only an asset owner but also a seasoned teacher at a private school and is adorning two hats at once. Since the year 1995, he toyed with the idea of having his own camping resort and entered into the hospitality business with this vision. However, due to his lack of experience in the sector, this dream of his couldn’t materialise. Being a person of great mettle and possessing an entrepreneurial spirit he took it upon himself to start afresh and reverse the losses by collaborating with OYO a brand steadily making its mark in the hospitality sector in Manali. Ever since his property was on-boarded on OYO, he witnessed a manifold jump in occupancy and visibility. He has always been passionate about creating unique experiences for his guests which he believes gives him a high that he believes that no salary or job can give. His resort OYO 36903 Retro valley Camping Resort boasts a view of mountains and apple orchards to all the guests who stay at his hotel. Shekhar says,

“As a traditional camping site, the only visibility I had was through word of mouth. I did not have the kind of financial backing to ensure occupancy and drive marketing initiatives for my property. This is where the OYO’s model felt very unique and rewarding. The best part about OYO is how they helped me gain visibility through online and offline channels which ensured a huge spike in occupancy. It has only been a couple of months but I can see a big difference in the way we would function before and after collaborating with OYO. I personally take great pride in actively participating in the day to day functioning of my property be it in the kitchen or managing guest relations. I am confident that with OYO’s continuous support I shall be able to open other campsite properties in the near future“

OYO Hotels & Homes, has revolutionized the budget hotel industry by offering great customer experience and creating micro-entrepreneurs in the city. While the guests receive quality-ensured accommodations across different formats, OYO has given asset owners a chance to run a viable business in the hospitality industry by providing technology, reach and branding in the hands of small, budget hotel owners in the city.

A success story like that of Shekhar is reflective of how OYO helps asset owners with the operational capabilities and technology that enables them to compete with big hotel chains and achieve high occupancies and, therefore, yields. OYO ensures every hotel that gets onboard is upgraded to match the OYO standards. With over 150 quality checks in place, OYO’s on-ground team of civil experts work round-the-clock to ensure standardization across in-room amenities, hotel offerings and overall services, promoting a value-driven customer experience. This helps drive consumer satisfaction and ultimately ensure guest loyalty.

Additionally, OYO works closely with asset owners across geographies to help them realize business goals and point out what is working well and what could be done better. Recently the company also launched OYO Partner Engagement Network (OPEN) – a year-long initiative with 6 core promises for 8700+ asset owners in India (only for India). It further introduced an upgraded Co-OYO app for asset owners that provides complete visibility on all business & customer metrics. The app helps to enhance the quality of standalone hotels and improves occupancy from 25% to 65% on an average, increasing the yield on underutilized assets for asset owners.

Further to the above OYO also sanctions financial support for overhauling the property, while extending additional support like equipping the hotel with LED televisions, AC, Wi-Fi, CCTV, Dish TV, quality linen, etc. This will also allow creating thousands of jobs in Tier II and III cities by nurturing micro-entrepreneurs in the hospitality sector thus leading to their economic growth.