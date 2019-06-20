Private Bus falls into gorge in Kullu, 20 killed, 25 injured

Banjar/Kullu: At least 20 passengers were reported dead and 25 injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge near Banjar in Kullu district. The Kullu district administration has expressed apprehension that the death toll can go up as the relief and rescue operations were still going on.

As per report private bus HP 66-7065 was on its way to Gada Gushaini. It fell into the over 300m-deep nullah near the Dhoth Morh in Banjar tehsil of the district.

The teams of the district administration and district disaster management authority along-with the doctors and ambulances rushed to the spot immediately on receiving the information about the bus accident and started the rescue and relief operations.

The Prime Minister’s Office expressed condolences and said the state government would provide all possible assistance.

Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have also expressed deep grief over the bus accident.

The Chief Minister has asked the administration to provide best possible medicare to the injured passengers. He said that magisterial enquiry has been ordered to find the reasons for this accident.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Govind Singh Thakur left for the spot from Shimla after learning about the accident. He has mourned the death of many persons in this mishap and expressed his condolences with the bereaved family members.

The Kullu district administration has provided Rs. 50,000 as immediate relief to the kin of deceased and injured persons.