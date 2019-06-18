Advance Warning Systems to set up at Kullu and Dalhousie

Relief and rescue base of NDRF to be set up at Rampur and Mandi

Hilly terrain of the Himachal Pradesh is a disaster prone and every year state suffers huge losses during the monsoon. To minimize the losses the administration paying heed for disseminating the weather advisories and installing advance early warning systems in state.

Additional Chief secretary Dr. Shrikant Baldi, in a review meeting on the preparedness of impending monsoon season with all the District Commissioners (Dc) and other departments through video- conference from here today, stated that the Advance Early Warning Systems are being installed at Kullu and Dalhousie, whereas relief and rescue base of NDRF would be set up in Rampur and Mandi.

Baldi said the power authorities have been asked to come up with adequate system for alerting the public in downstream to avoid losses due to sudden flow of water that often results in loss of life and property. This early warning system will help in shifting and evacuation of people from vulnerable areas and should be regularly monitored by Central Water Commission.

ACS directed the Public Works department, Municipal Corporations and Panchayati Raj institutions to take up the work of cleaning/ clearing of drains, channels, nallahs in a campaign mode with-in 15 days.

He said the information regarding the relief and rescue would be regularly made available to public through FM channels, print and electronic media and sign boards regarding availability of satellite would be made available at all the vulnerable areas. All the district headquarters have already been provided satellite phones and more would be provided as per requirement.

Dr. Baldi said that for relief and rescue teams of NDRF and SDRF located at different parts of the state with cooperation of Regional Response Centers (Local Units of ITBP), Indian Army and local volunteers have been asked to remain alert. He said that it is important that trekking and other yatras are restricted during adverse weather conditions and it would be made mandatory for trackers to have a GPS device so that they can be provided all possible help in case of any emergency.

He directed all the District Commissioners to identify the vulnerable areas and to making required arrangements for clearing of roads in the event of blockades besides ensuring removal of uprooted trees to prevent loss and damages. He directed the PWD to ensure restoration of bridges and clearing of roadside debris before the onset of monsoon while Irrigation and Public Health Department was directed to ensure regular cleaning of water sources to prevent outbreak of water born diseases.