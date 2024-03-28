Manali – A harrowing incident unfolded in the serene valleys of Manali as one individual found themselves ensnared by an avalanche in the vicinity of Kalu Nala, adjacent to Jagatsukh. The victim reportedly hails from Kangra district.

Upon receiving the distressing news, a rescue team led by Mukesh, the police station in-charge, rushed to the site to initiate rescue operations. Efforts are currently underway to extricate the individual buried under the snow.

DSP KD Sharma has confirmed the incident, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. Rescue teams are navigating the challenging terrain in a bid to reach and rescue the trapped individual.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with the mountainous regions, urging caution and preparedness.