Shimla – In a groundbreaking development, the Himachal Pradesh State government has successfully inaugurated the Kiratpur-Bilaspur-Mandi-Kullu-Manali-Keylong green corridor, featuring seven strategically located Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS). The move marks a significant leap towards fostering sustainable transportation in the region.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited, in collaboration with the state government, has established seven EV charging stations at key points along the green corridor. The locations include Ghandal, Daseran near Darlaghat, Nauni near Bilaspur, Jadol, Ner Chowk Bye Pass, Kullu Opposite Bhutnath Temple Bridge, and Keylong on the Kiratpur-Bilaspur-Mandi-Kullu-Manali-Keylong route. These stations aim to provide essential support to electric vehicle owners, particularly those travelling from Shimla towards Keylong.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The operationalization of the Kiratpur-Bilaspur-Mandi-Kullu-Manali-Keylong green corridor is a historic milestone for our state. These charging stations are a step towards promoting sustainable and eco-friendly modes of transportation, aligning with our commitment to combat climate change.”

The Chief Minister further highlighted the importance of green corridors in the state’s vision for a sustainable future. “The six declared green corridors encompass key routes, and efforts are underway to make the remaining five green corridors fully operational. This initiative reflects our dedication to transforming Himachal Pradesh into a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026,” he added.

In addition to the seven operational EV charging stations, the Transport Department has initiated tenders for the establishment of 45 more stations along the remaining proposed green corridors. The State Government is offering a 50 percent subsidy to private operators to encourage the swift setup of these stations. Emphasizing the need for accessibility, the government is keen on identifying suitable locations for convenient access to charging infrastructure.

To further promote the adoption of electric vehicles, the government has implemented various measures, including the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Startup Yojna, which provides a 50 percent subsidy on the purchase of e-taxis, e-buses, and e-trucks. Moreover, a ban on the procurement of diesel/petrol vehicles in the public sector has been imposed from this year, underscoring the state’s commitment to a sustainable future.