Hyatt Regency Dharamshala opens for guests

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama inaugurates the luxury Resort

Dharamshala: Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort has opened for the guest with the blessing of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama today. Congress veteran leader GS Bali was also present for the inauguration of the resort at Dharamkot.

Hyatt Regency Dharamsala Resort is the first hotel of the American chain started functioning in Himachal Pradesh.

Hyatt Regency Dharamshala has 80 guest accommodations including of 4 private villas, 3 Suites, 17 Club rooms. All the resort guestrooms are spacious offering fresh Himalayan air and signature views of either lush garden amid Deodar forest or the magnificent snow-capped Dhauladhar range.

Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort is spread across 6.5 acres. It is a rare class of resort which manages to be picturesquely ideal for family, solo, and romantic getaways.

The Dharamshala region is very popular amongst explorers, followers, and students of Buddhism. Thousands of Buddhists followers’ throng to seek blessing of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama every year besides trekkers and national and international tourists. Dharamshala also housed a picturesque International Cricket stadium.

Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort will cater to high-end tourists and will also encourage other hospitality players to invest in the region. The resort will also offer employment opportunity for the youths. Global Investor meet is also scheduled to be held at the Dharamshala in the second week of November and many investors in the hospitality sector are expected to attend the meet to assess the potential of the region of infusing capital in the state.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama inaguarating the Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort.