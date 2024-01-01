Extended Winter Carnival, Electrifying Celebrations, and Record Tourist Turnout

Himachal Pradesh witnessed an unprecedented surge in tourist footfall as nearly five lakh revellers flocked to Shimla and Manali to bid farewell to 2023 and embrace the promises of the New Year. The Ridge Ground in Shimla and the iconic Mall Road in Manali were transformed into lively hubs of celebration, echoing with music, dance, and the collective joy of thousands until the stroke of midnight.

The Winter Carnival, a captivating annual event, took center stage at the Ridge Ground in Shimla and was complemented by a series of programs along the enchanting Mall Road in Manali. Both tourists and locales became epicenters of merriment, with Tourism Development Corporation venues and private hotels becoming hubs for spontaneous dance and song, setting the stage for a memorable transition into 2024.

Adding a touch of regality to the festivities, the New Year Queens were crowned in Manali, Bhagsu, and Chail, symbolizing the fusion of tradition and modernity in these mountainous landscapes. The vibrant celebrations attracted visitors from states far and wide, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab, ensuring a diverse and spirited gathering.

As the clock ticked towards midnight, the jubilant atmosphere continued to reverberate across the state. Hotels in sought-after destinations such as Shimla, Manali, Chail, Kasauli, Dharamshala, and Dalhousie experienced a surge in occupancy, with advance bookings ranging from 80 to 100 percent for the upcoming days.

The influx of tourists was not limited to road travel; the state also welcomed visitors by Volvo and trains. Trains from Kalka to Shimla reported full occupancy. On Sunday alone, 15,000 tourist vehicles poured into Shimla, overwhelming parking facilities and underscoring the region’s appeal as a weekend getaway.

In the quest for pristine snowscapes, a substantial number of tourists explored the wintry landscapes of Manali and Lahaul. The Atal Tunnel Rohtang witnessed a remarkable 11,850 vehicles passing through on Sunday, illustrating the adventurous spirit of those seeking a rendezvous with nature. Meanwhile, 6,000 vehicles ventured into Kangra, and 2,000 explored the charming district of Chamba on the same day. An additional 8,800 vehicles crossed the Garamora toll barrier in Bilaspur, adjacent to the Punjab border, reinforcing the diverse entry points to Himachal Pradesh.

To ensure a seamless experience for the influx of tourists, the government granted permission for hotels and restaurants to operate round the clock. This decision not only facilitated convenience for visitors but also contributed to the ongoing economic revival in the tourism sector.

The Winter Carnival offers tourists an extended cultural immersion into the diverse districts of the state. Overcoming the challenges posed by natural disasters during the rainy season, the state estimates businesses worth thousands of crores during the festive period from Christmas to New Year.

Despite initial expectations of a larger turnout compared to the Christmas festivities, the number of visitors remained consistent, signalling a sustained interest in Himachal Pradesh as a preferred winter destination.