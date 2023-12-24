Holiday Havoc: Massive Traffic Jams Grip Manali-Leh Highway Amidst Tourist Influx, 12,000 Vehicles Crossed Atal Tunnel

Manali – In a disconcerting turn of events on the picturesque roads of Himachal Pradesh, safety concerns have reached new heights as video footage surfaced depicting unruly tourists dangling perilously from moving vehicles. The incident, involving a vehicle with a Haryana number plate, showcased two individuals precariously hanging out from fully open doors, including the driver’s door, raising alarm bells about the safety of both the tourists and fellow travellers.

यह हाल कुछ टूरिस्ट का ,,, वीडियो अटल टनल के समीप का है। ऐसी फुकरापन दिखा कर अपने दिमाग का जनाजा क्यों निकालते है कुछ pic.twitter.com/pW3hyBAYuE — Ajay Banyal (@iAjay_Banyal) December 24, 2023

Local authorities are now faced with the urgent task of addressing this reckless behaviour to ensure the well-being of all road users. The incident highlights the pressing need for stringent enforcement and monitoring to prevent such dangerous practices on the scenic yet challenging roads of the region.

Simultaneously, the holiday season has ushered in a surge of tourists, leading to massive traffic jams on the Manali-Leh highway. As Christmas and New Year celebrations draw near, the influx of visitors has overwhelmed the major hill stations, resulting in significant challenges for law enforcement agencies. On a recent Sunday, a substantial traffic jam unfolded beyond Manali towards Sissu, with authorities struggling to manage the heavy flow of tourist vehicles on the Manali-Leh highway.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, approximately 12,000 vehicles and 65,000 tourists passed through the Atal Tunnel Rohtang on the same day. The heavy traffic on this vital route, compounded by the holiday rush, has created a logistical challenge for authorities.

Amidst these challenges, the Lauhal-Spiti Police have demonstrated commendable efforts in managing the traffic and ensuring the safety of tourists. Operating with integrity in temperatures as low as -12 degrees Celsius, the police have not only guided travellers but have also carried out numerous rescue operations.

As the holiday season continues to attract a substantial number of visitors, local authorities are urged to implement effective measures to alleviate traffic congestion and enforce stringent safety regulations. Increased vigilance, enhanced traffic management strategies, and strict enforcement of safety protocols are imperative to ensure a secure and enjoyable experience for all travellers on the roads of Himachal Pradesh.